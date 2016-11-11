Chevelle release Door To Door Cannibals video

Chevelle have released a video for their track Door To Door Cannibals.

The song is lifted from eighth album The North Corridor, which was released this year. The promo stars Chevelle frontman Pete Loeffler as a patient trying to escape from a mental institution.

Drummer Sam Loeffler tells Bloody Disgusting: “We wanted to do a sort of ‘nightmare/horror’ type video for Door to Door Cannibals, so we spent some time brainstorming and kicked around the idea of a mental/experimental hospital we find ourselves in and can’t wake up from.

“We thought it could be killer if we added some messed up elements that would make Pete freak out and question reality on his way looking for an escape, including a few open doorways with questionable events going on inside.”

He adds: “I think we achieved a grittiness that created a sense of urgency but still left us with a little bit of creepy tongue-in-cheek style that some horror films are known for.”

Chevelle are also set to tour Europe with Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed in February and March next year.

Jan 13: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Jan 14: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Jan 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Jan 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Jan 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jan 20: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Jan 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Jan 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 24: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Jan 26: Boulder Theater, CO

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

