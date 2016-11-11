Chevelle release Door To Door Cannibals video

Chevelle have released a video for their track Door To Door Cannibals.
The song is lifted from eighth album The North Corridor, which was released this year. The promo stars Chevelle frontman Pete Loeffler as a patient trying to escape from a mental institution.
Drummer Sam Loeffler tells Bloody Disgusting: “We wanted to do a sort of ‘nightmare/horror’ type video for Door to Door Cannibals, so we spent some time brainstorming and kicked around the idea of a mental/experimental hospital we find ourselves in and can’t wake up from.
“We thought it could be killer if we added some messed up elements that would make Pete freak out and question reality on his way looking for an escape, including a few open doorways with questionable events going on inside.”
He adds: “I think we achieved a grittiness that created a sense of urgency but still left us with a little bit of creepy tongue-in-cheek style that some horror films are known for.”
Chevelle are also set to tour Europe with Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed in February and March next year.
Chevelle tour dates 2017
Jan 13: San Francisco Fillmore, CA
Jan 14: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Jan 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Jan 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA
Jan 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Jan 20: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Jan 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
Jan 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jan 24: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM
Jan 26: Boulder Theater, CO
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway