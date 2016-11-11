Suicide Silence's new album is a 'statement'

Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida says their forthcoming self-titled album is a “statement.”
It’s their second release with the frontman following the death of Mitch Lucker in 2012. Hermida debuted on 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me – and he says this record has cemented his status as a fully-fledged member of the group.
He tells Rockwell Unscene: “We’re extremely excited. The band is taking a freight train that has been moving at 200 miles an hour and turning the wheel completely left. And we’re hoping to see the aftermath.
“The jacket is on, it’s on. I can’t wait to bring this out. This is a real statement of who I am, who the band is, and where we come from.”
Hermida says working with producer Ross Robinson, who has overseen records by Korn, Slipnot and Sepultura, has brought out a “fearlessness” in the band which wasn’t there before.
He adds: “There’s also a comfort in obscurity that we didn’t have before. It’s one of those deals where it’s, like, everything that could potentially go wrong is what I want. And I can’t wait for all the beautiful comments that are gonna be coming, all the beautiful words that people have to say.”
Watch the full interview below.
Suicide Silence recently announced that they’ve pushed back their UK tour with Caliban, due to take place this month, until next March due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Suicide Silence confirmed tour dates 2016⁄2017
Dec 01: Paris Fleche d’Or, France
Dec 02: Toulouse Connecxion Cafe, France
Dec 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Dec 04: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain
Dec 06: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Dec 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Dec 08: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 10: Dresden Reithalle, Germany
Dec 11: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland
Dec 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Dec 14: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dec 15: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 17: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany
Dec 20: Hannover Musikcentrum, Germany
Dec 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Dec 22: Berlin C-Theater, Germany
Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK
Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Mar 24: London Koko, UK
