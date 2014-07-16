Chevelle shoot to kill gunman

Chevelle have launched a live video for their track Take Out The Gunman – and they've announced a brief run of UK dates for October.

The US outfit are supporting the recent release of seventh album La Gargola, their highest-charting to date. Frontman Pete Loeffler has described it as a “sonic reinvention,” adding: “I don’t want Chevelle to sound like every band out there – I want to create something fun, in a dark way.”

Following their appearance at last month’s Download festival, the band return for three shows towards the end of the year:

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 28: London Electric Ballroom

La Gargola tracklist