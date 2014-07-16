Trending

Chevelle shoot to kill gunman

By News  

View video for track from 7th album La Gargola - as they prepare for UK return

null

Chevelle have launched a live video for their track Take Out The Gunman – and they've announced a brief run of UK dates for October.

The US outfit are supporting the recent release of seventh album La Gargola, their highest-charting to date. Frontman Pete Loeffler has described it as a “sonic reinvention,” adding: “I don’t want Chevelle to sound like every band out there – I want to create something fun, in a dark way.”

Following their appearance at last month’s Download festival, the band return for three shows towards the end of the year:

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 28: London Electric Ballroom

La Gargola tracklist

  1. Ouija Board

  2. An Island

  3. Take Out the Gunman

  4. Jawbreaker

  5. Hunter Eats Hunter

  6. One Ocean

  7. Choking Game

  8. The Damned

  9. Under the Knife

  10. Twinge