Rival Sons announce 2017 European tour

Rival Sons have announced a European tour kicking off in January.
The California outfit have planned a number of shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe from January through March. They’ve scheduled appearances in between their support slots on Black Sabbath’s The End tour – before the trek kicks off in full swing in February.
Drummer Michael Miley says: “We’re really excited to come back and play some shows for you. The Black Sabbath tour will be over by the beginning of February and we’ll be moving on to headline clubs in the UK, Europe – and Ireland, for the first time. We’ll see you soon.”
View the newly announced dates in bold below.
The band released their fifth album Hollow Bones earlier this year – which spawned singles Tied Up and Thundering Voices.
Guitarist Scott Holiday said of the album: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”
Rival Sons confirmed tour dates 2016⁄2017
Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina
Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina
Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil
Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil
Jan 18: Lille Splendide, France
Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK
Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Jan 28: Sheffield Leadmill, UK
Jan 29: London O2, UK
Jan 31: London O2, UK
Feb 01: Cambridge Junction, UK
Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Feb 06: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Feb 08: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France
Feb 10: Madrid But, Spain
Feb 12: Lyon Transbodeur, France
Feb 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 16: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Feb 17: Vienna Ottakringer Braeurei, Austria
Feb 18: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Feb 20: Berlin Astra, Germany
Feb 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Feb 22: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Feb 26: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Feb 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Mar 01: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Mar 02: Stockholm Annex, Sweden
Mar 04: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland
