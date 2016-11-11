Rival Sons announce 2017 European tour

Rival Sons have announced a European tour kicking off in January.

The California outfit have planned a number of shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe from January through March. They’ve scheduled appearances in between their support slots on Black Sabbath’s The End tour – before the trek kicks off in full swing in February.

Drummer Michael Miley says: “We’re really excited to come back and play some shows for you. The Black Sabbath tour will be over by the beginning of February and we’ll be moving on to headline clubs in the UK, Europe – and Ireland, for the first time. We’ll see you soon.”

View the newly announced dates in bold below.

The band released their fifth album Hollow Bones earlier this year – which spawned singles Tied Up and Thundering Voices.

Guitarist Scott Holiday said of the album: “We tried to make something that’s familiar and sounds like us – but we also tried to challenge ourselves and our listeners.”

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 18: Lille Splendide, France

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 28: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 01: Cambridge Junction, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 06: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Feb 08: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Feb 10: Madrid But, Spain

Feb 12: Lyon Transbodeur, France

Feb 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 16: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Feb 17: Vienna Ottakringer Braeurei, Austria

Feb 18: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Feb 20: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Feb 22: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 26: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Feb 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 01: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Mar 02: Stockholm Annex, Sweden

Mar 04: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

