Chelsea Wolfe shares video for her new single Highway

Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new single Highway.
It’s the latest track taken from Wolfe’s most recent studio album Birth Of Violence, which launched in September last year through Sargent House.
The promo, which was created by Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer, comes as Wolfe prepares to head out on tour across Europe on the Birth Of Violence acoustic tour.
She says: “I’ve been blessed to work with both Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer for many years now as creative collaborators. Ben sometimes does something called ‘grave-hunting,’ searching for graves for people online who are looking for their relatives in far-away cemeteries.
“Kristin and I went along with him one day last spring to a hidden graveyard in a small mountain town and I brought my guitar along. We searched, and filmed, and played some music for those who’ve passed on.”
Wolfe adds: “The feel of the video was inspired by some footage I stumbled upon of Joni Mitchell from a 1966 French-Canadian TV show, after I had already written Highway, but the feel was just so sweet and natural and free, and I wanted to bring that to life for my own song as well, since Joni has been such a big inspiration for me since childhood.”
Wolfe will be supported on the road by Tribulation guitarist and solo artist Jonathan Hultén. Last week, Wolfe was confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival.
Chelsea Wolfe: Birth Of Violence
Chelsea Wolfe 2020 UK and European acoustic tour
Mar 11: Prague Archa Theatre, Czech Republic
Mar 12: Berlin RBB Sendesaal, Germany
Mar 13: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany
Mar 14: Bochum Christus Kirche, Germany
Mar 16: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Mar 17: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France
Mar 19: Manchester Stoller Hall, UK
Mar 20: Glasgow Saint Luke’s, UK
Mar 21: Coventry Cathedral, UK
Mar 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Mar 23: Antwerp Bourla, Belgium
Mar 25: Lyon Chapelle De La Trinite, France
Mar 26: Pully Theatre de L’Octogone, Switzerland
Mar 28: Munich Kammerspiele, Germany
Mar 29: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Mar 30: Copenhagen Koncerthuset Studio 2, Denmark
Mar 31: Oslo Kulturkirken Jacob, Norway
Apr 01: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden