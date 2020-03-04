Chelsea Wolfe shares video for her new single Highway

Chelsea Wolfe has released a video for her new single Highway.

It’s the latest track taken from Wolfe’s most recent studio album Birth Of Violence, which launched in September last year through Sargent House.

The promo, which was created by Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer, comes as Wolfe prepares to head out on tour across Europe on the Birth Of Violence acoustic tour.

She says: “I’ve been blessed to work with both Ben Chisholm and Kristin Cofer for many years now as creative collaborators. Ben sometimes does something called ‘grave-hunting,’ searching for graves for people online who are looking for their relatives in far-away cemeteries.

“Kristin and I went along with him one day last spring to a hidden graveyard in a small mountain town and I brought my guitar along. We searched, and filmed, and played some music for those who’ve passed on.”

Wolfe adds: “The feel of the video was inspired by some footage I stumbled upon of Joni Mitchell from a 1966 French-Canadian TV show, after I had already written Highway, but the feel was just so sweet and natural and free, and I wanted to bring that to life for my own song as well, since Joni has been such a big inspiration for me since childhood.”

Wolfe will be supported on the road by Tribulation guitarist and solo artist Jonathan Hultén. Last week, Wolfe was confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s ArcTanGent festival.

Chelsea Wolfe 2020 UK and European acoustic tour

Mar 11: Prague Archa Theatre, Czech Republic

Mar 12: Berlin RBB Sendesaal, Germany

Mar 13: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

Mar 14: Bochum Christus Kirche, Germany

Mar 16: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Mar 17: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France

Mar 19: Manchester Stoller Hall, UK

Mar 20: Glasgow Saint Luke’s, UK

Mar 21: Coventry Cathedral, UK

Mar 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Mar 23: Antwerp Bourla, Belgium

Mar 25: Lyon Chapelle De La Trinite, France

Mar 26: Pully Theatre de L’Octogone, Switzerland

Mar 28: Munich Kammerspiele, Germany

Mar 29: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 30: Copenhagen Koncerthuset Studio 2, Denmark

Mar 31: Oslo Kulturkirken Jacob, Norway

Apr 01: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden