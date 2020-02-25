Chelsea Wolfe announced as Arctangent headliner

Chelsea Wolfe has been added to the bill of the 2020 Arctangent Festival. The US singer will headline the Main Stage on Thursday night.

ArcTanGent will take place at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, near Bristol, on August 20-22, with Opeth previously confirmed as Friday headliners, while bands including Tesseract, This Will Destroy You, Amenra, Ihsahn, and Rolo Tomassi also previously announced.

Arctangent organiser James Scarlett says: “As far as I’m concerned this is the best line up we’ve ever had at ATG and I really can’t wait to see what Chelsea Wolfe has in store for the Thursday night Main Stage headline slot. We’ve been talking about making this happen for a few years now and 2020 just felt like the right time to make it a reality.”

As well as Wolfe, US post-rock band Caspian, singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and mah-metal band Intronaut have also been added to the bill.

Other previously-announced bands include Leprous, Swans, Metz, The Locust, Maybeshewill, Oathbreaker, Agent Fresco, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Car Bomb, Wear Your Wounds, A.A. Williams, Tides From Nebula and Jo Quail.