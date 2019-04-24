Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, FM and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have revealed a further eight artists who’ll play at this summer’s event.
The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry, Airbourne and Ugly Kid Joe set to appear.
It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, FM, Inglorious, Jimmy Barnes, Raveneye, Sweet Crisis and King Creature.
FM will play on the main stage on the Friday, while Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, Jimmy Barnes and Raveneye will take to the main stage on the Saturday. Inglorious land a Sunday slot on the main stage.
Sweet Crisis will perform a set on the blues stage, while King Creature will light up the Grooverider Stage.
For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far
Main Stage
Foreigner (Headliner)
The Darkness (Headliner)
Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)
The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)
Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)
Cheap Trick
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Living Colour
Kris Barras
The Lazys
Austin Gold
The Temperance Movement
Ugly Kid Joe
Wayward Sons
Inglorious
FM
Jimmy Barnes
Raveneye
Blues Stage
Beth Hart (Headliner)
Ritchie Kotzen
Elles Bailey
Chantel McGregor
Everlast
Sweet Crisis
Prog In The Park Stage
Anathema (Headliner)
Pain Of Salvation
Riverside
Koyo
Vola
Scardust
Outlaw Country Stage
Robert Jon and The Wreck
Allman Betts Band
Willie & The Bandits
Jesse Dayton
Grooverider Stage
Orange Goblin
Crobot
Obsessed
Joyous Wolf
King Creature
Rising Stage
Gin Annie
Outlaw Orchestra
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Fallen State
Dust Bowl Jokies
Rainbreakers
Salvation Jayne
Ryders Creed
Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts