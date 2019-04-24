Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, FM and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have revealed a further eight artists who’ll play at this summer’s event.

The UK festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry, Airbourne and Ugly Kid Joe set to appear.

It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, FM, Inglorious, Jimmy Barnes, Raveneye, Sweet Crisis and King Creature.

FM will play on the main stage on the Friday, while Cheap Trick, Wayward Sons, Jimmy Barnes and Raveneye will take to the main stage on the Saturday. Inglorious land a Sunday slot on the main stage.

Sweet Crisis will perform a set on the blues stage, while King Creature will light up the Grooverider Stage.

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

Black Stone Cherry (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Airbourne (Special Guest Sunday)

Cheap Trick

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Kris Barras

The Lazys

Austin Gold

The Temperance Movement

Ugly Kid Joe

Wayward Sons

Inglorious

FM

Jimmy Barnes

Raveneye

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Elles Bailey

Chantel McGregor

Everlast

Sweet Crisis

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Vola

Scardust

Outlaw Country Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Allman Betts Band

Willie & The Bandits

Jesse Dayton

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed

Joyous Wolf

King Creature

Rising Stage

Gin Annie

Outlaw Orchestra

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Fallen State

Dust Bowl Jokies

Rainbreakers

Salvation Jayne

Ryders Creed

Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts