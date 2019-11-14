Channel your inner Mastodon with big savings on this ESP Bill Kelliher signature electric guitar

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't just a great time to pick up top deals on vinyl and headphones. If you play an instrument there are loads of great Black Friday instrument deals to be had, too.

If you live in the States, right now music retailer Sweetwater is ramping up their Countdown to Black Friday sale and knocking up to 74% off a huge range of electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects and more.

If we had to pick just one of the latest batch of Black Friday guitar deals it would be this one: $350 off the ESP LTD Signature Bill Kelliher BK-600 model, designed in collaboration with the Mastodon riffmeister himself. The guitar was originally $1,149. Today you can pick it up for just $799.

If you're a disciple of the riff, this is one killer guitar. Specs include Bill’s Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor pickups, a mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard and TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece. That all equals a powerful guitar, capable of handling the heaviest riffs and producing muscular tones. The doomy Military Green Sunburst Satin finish is the icing on this prog metal cake.