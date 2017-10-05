Cavalera Conspiracy share lyric video for brutal new track Insane

Cavalera Conspiracy have released a lyric video for their new track Insane.

It’s been taken from Max and Igor Cavalera’s upcoming album Psychosis, which will arrive on November 17 via Napalm Records.

The follow-up to 2014 Pandemonium is described as “the soundtrack to your worst sickness – a most sinister thrash-psychoses that rip the scabs from old wounds.”

A statement adds: “With Psychosis, Cavalera Conspiracy are able to reanimate the intensity of the good old 80s thrash, black and death metal. This record is so powerful, that even the thought of hearing this wonder hurts.

“The brothers Cavalera have outlived all the crazy eras of metal and remain more stable and frightening than ever!

“Psychosis is terrific, in the truest sense of the word. You won’t find any thrash metal on the planet that could boast more brutal. Bow your heads down amidst the brothers of the crowbar!”

Psychosis is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Cavalera Conspiracy Psychosis tracklist

Insane Terror Tactics Impalement Execution Spectral War Crom Hellfire Judas Pariah Psychosis Excruciating

Max Cavalera on Sabbath, Sepultura and Cavalera Conspiracy