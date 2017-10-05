Judas Priest & Radiohead lead nominees for 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the nominees for next year’s ceremony.

First-time nominees include Judas Priest, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Dire Straits and the Moody Blues, while Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, The Cars and the Zombies are all in the mix to join the Rock Hall’s class of 2018.

For the sixth year running, fans will be able to register their vote at the official Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame website until December 5. The five artists who receive the most votes will make up a “fan’s ballot” that will help determine who makes it in.

The top vote winners will be announced in December, with the induction ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

The Rock Hall only nominates bands after at least 25 years has passed since the release of their debut album or single.

Judas Priest have been eligible since 1999, with frontman Rob Halford saying last year: “If you’ve been able to make an indelible mark with what you do, to be recognised for that, I think, is a great honour. And if and when that day comes, I think that will be a real treat.”

This year, Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO, Journey, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rogers were inducted.

Find a full list of nominees below.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 nominees

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against The Machine

Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

