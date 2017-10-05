Machine Head’s Robb Flynn: I never want to play Davidian again

Machine Head vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn says he never wants to play their track Davidian again after last weekend’s gun massacre in Las Vegas.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night from his hotel room window, killing 58 people and injuring at least 489 others.

And in light of Sunday’s shocking events, Flynn says he texted his bandmates to tell them that he doesn’t want to play Davidian – which features the line, “Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast” ever again.

Speaking during a livestream, Flynn said (via The PRP): “I am in favour of gun control. Everybody heard about Las Vegas. That dude had 23 assault rifles in his fucking hotel room – that is insane to me.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened in Las Vegas – it’s fucking appalling. When I first heard the news, I couldn’t even put it together.

“This morning I thought, ‘I don’t ever want to fucking play Davidian again. I even texted it to the dudes. It’s fucking crazy. We probably will, we didn’t discuss it – that’s just how I feel right at the moment.

“What the fuck is going on with people right now? It’s crazy.”

Machine Head recently announced a North American and UK tour for next year in support of their upcoming studio album Catharsis, which will arrive in January – with a date still to be finalised.

Jan 25: Phoenix Nile Theater, AZ

Jan 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jan 29: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Jan 30: Dallas Gas Moneky Live!, TX

Jan 31: Houston HOB, TX

Feb 02: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Feb 03: Pensacola Vinyl MH, FL

Feb 05: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 06: Atlanta Centerstage, GA

Feb 08: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 11: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 14: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 16: Cleveland Agora, OH

Feb 17: Detroit Majestic, MI

Feb 20: Des Moines Woolys, IA

Feb 21: Madison Majestic, WI

Feb 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 23: Chicago Concord, IL

Feb 24: St Louis Pops, MO

Feb 27: Denver Summit MH, CO

Mar 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 02: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 03: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA

Mar 05: Portland Roseland OR

Mar 06: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Mar 07: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

May 13: Southampton Guildhall, UK

May 14: Cardiff University, UK

May 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

May 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 18: London Roundhouse, UK

May 19: London Roundhouse, UK

May 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 22: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

May 25: Manchester Academy, UK

