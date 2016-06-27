Carl Palmer's ELP, The Fringe, The Security Project to play Progtoberfest II

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, The Fringe and Peter Gabriel-inspired band The Security Project will perform at this year’s Progtoberfest in Chicago on October 21-23.

It was also announced last week that jazz fusion icons Brand X have reunited, with an appearance scheduled at the prog showcase at Reggies Chicago on October 21 as they plot their autumn comeback tour.

The lineup features original members John Goodsall, Percy Jones and Kenwood Dennard, along with keyboardist Chris Clark and percussionist Scott Weinberger – who will perform together for the first time since 1999.

Other billed acts include Randy McStine, iNow Trio, which features former Yes keyboardist Patrick Moraz, Bunny Burrell, Virgil Donati and Jonas Reingold.

A tribute to the late keyboard icon Keith Emerson, featuring Fanfare, Jonathan Schang of District 97, Mike Keneally has also been planned for the festival.

Founder Kevin Pollack says: “I’m really excited about bringing Progtoberfest back this year. It was so much fun two years ago and I’ve been asked numerous times when the next prog festival would happen.

“We’re coming back this year bigger and better. This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of Keith Emerson. There’s going to be some cool Emerson tributes featuring various artists over the three days.

“We’ll be showing rare concert footage on various screens so our audience can have other options too. Overall, everyone should have a great time.”

Progtoberfest II tickets can be purchased via TicketFly.

Progtoberfest Live