The Fringe release Flare stream

The Fringe have released a stream of their track Flare.

The trio consists of Lo-Fi Resistance singer and guitarist Randy McStine, The Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold and Big Big Train drummer Nick D’Virgilio.

The song has been cut back from the 10-minute version which features on their self-titled debut album, recored at Sweetwater Studios at Fort Wayne, Indiana. It’s said to show the “organic, blossoming chemistry” between the band members.

The Fringe is available for pre-order via Reingold Records, with those buying prior to launch receiving a signed copy of the record.

Longtime Rush collaborator Hugh Syme worked on the cover design.

