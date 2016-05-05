The Fringe release Flare stream

The Fringe have released a stream of their track Flare.
The trio consists of Lo-Fi Resistance singer and guitarist Randy McStine, The Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold and Big Big Train drummer Nick D’Virgilio.
The song has been cut back from the 10-minute version which features on their self-titled debut album, recored at Sweetwater Studios at Fort Wayne, Indiana. It’s said to show the “organic, blossoming chemistry” between the band members.
The Fringe is available for pre-order via Reingold Records, with those buying prior to launch receiving a signed copy of the record.
Longtime Rush collaborator Hugh Syme worked on the cover design.
The Fringe tracklist
- You
- Opening Day
- A Second Or Two
- Flare
- Go
- My Greatest Invention
- Snake Eyes
- Yours To Steal