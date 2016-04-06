The Security Project announce album and US tour

The Security Project have announced the upcoming release of a live album and a US tour.

The supergroup – which re-imagines the music of Peter Gabriel – features members of King Crimson, Shriekback and Gabriel’s original band. They’ll issue new album Live 1 on May 3. It’s available now for pre-order.

Trey Gunn and Michael Cozzi are joined in the lineup by drummer Jerry Marotta, keyboard player David Jameson and singer Brian Cummins.

Marotta says: “Peter was always great at setting the table for us as musicians. He always got us started with great ideas.

“As we were creating Security we had no idea we were making something so unique. I’m proud that with The Security Project we’re able to deliver the deepest of those songs, and do it with real conviction — playing them live.”

Gunn adds: “This material is ridiculously special. Of course, Peter is a special artist. But the material on his first few records, especially the third and fourth ones, are productions with no peer.

“The Security Project can really play these epic pieces. We bring the same level of detailed precision to arrangements that are present in the originals. And then some.

“We not only play some of the pieces authentically we also take many pieces and put our own twist on them. Here Comes The Flood and our melding of Games Without Frontiers with Of These, Hope from The Last Temptation of Christ soundtrack are just two examples.”

The Security Project Live 1 tracklist

Lay Your Hands I Don’t Remember No Self Control The Family & Fishing Net I Have The Touch Intruder The Rhythm Of The Heat San Jacinto Games Without Frontiers/Of These, Hope Here Comes The Flood Back in NYC Biko

May 18: Seattle Columbia City Theatre, WA

May 19: Seattle Columbia City Theatre, WA

May 20: Portland Alberta Rose Theatre, OR

May 21: Eugene Cozmic, OR

May 24: Santa Cruz D Quixote Music Hall, CA

May 25: San Francisco The Social Hall, CA

May 28: Los Angeles The Whittier Center, CA

May 29: San Diego Ramona Main Stage, CA