Moraz launches MAP album

Patrick Moraz has released his collaborative album entitled Moraz Album Project – or MAP for short.

The former Yes and Moody Blues man partnered with longtime friend and drummer Greg Alban on the record, which is billed as ‘a collection of instrumental pieces that range in style and spirit of world-fusion, rock and jazz.’

The pair – who first worked together on Moraz’ 1984 album Timecode – are joined on the new release by bassist John Avila (Oingo Boingo) and percussionist Lenny Castro (Elton John, Eric Clapton), as well as guests Matt Malley (Counting Crows), Dave Van Such and Patrick Perrier.

Moraz says: “Some time ago, Greg asked me if I would like to start composing and arranging some music that he could play the drums on. He wanted to record a whole album together, and eventually, of course, release it.”

Alban adds: “Patrick and I have been very good friends for a long time and I’m still always being surprised by the depth of his knowledge – not just about music but everything! He’s a creative genius and I’m honored to be working with him.”

The album is on sale now via the MAP website.

Tracklist

Jungle Aliens

Strictly Organic

Canyon Afternoon

Jazz In The Night

The Drums Also Solo

The Real Feel

Alien Intelligence

Mumbai-Mantra

Alien Species