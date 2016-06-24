Brand X reunite for US tour

Brand X have reunited and they’ll head out on a US tour later this year, they’ve confirmed.

The October and November dates will mark the jazz fusion pioneers’ first performances since splitting in 1999 after making eight albums together.

The lineup features original members John Goodsall, Percy Jones and Kenwood Dennard, along with keyboardist Chris Clark and percussionist Scott Weinberger.

Guitarist Goodsall says: “It’s a better version now. We’re all a lot more experienced and a lot more skilled.”

Drummer Dennard adds: “When we used to play this music it felt eternal. We used to get into a zone where it felt so deep – that’s exactly how it felt again.”

The tour will include an appearance at Progtoberfest in Chicago on October 21, with the touring set to feature material from their first three albums Unorthodox Behaviour (1976), Moroccan Roll (1977) and Livestock (1977).

Bassist Jones reports: “This music takes us back to a certain space. I wasn’t sure I’d ever feel that feeling again, and yet here it is.”

Full details will be confirmed in due course.

