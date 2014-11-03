Camel & Marillion to headline TeamRock festival

Camel and Marillion will play UK festival exclusive sets at the first-ever Ramblin’ Man Fair next year, created by The Rock Collective and sponsored by TeamRock.

They’ll be joined by fellow headliners Gregg Allman and the Scorpions – both UK exclusives – at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26, with many more acts to be announced.

The aim of the festival is to satisfy the Ramblin’ Man and Woman in us all by offering “great music, fine beer, great food and the best of times.” The Prog and Classic Rock Stages will be accompanied with Country and Blues platforms, gourmet food, beer festival, spoken-word stage and music cinema plus luxury accommodation and camping.

Marillion say: “We’re proud to be heading up the Prog Stage – exciting stuff indeed. Mote Park is on the right side of London for a hop across the channel, so the Ramblin’ Man Fair is thoroughly recommended to our European fans as well as the Brits.”

Festival Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Monday, November 3). every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material.

Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.