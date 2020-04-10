Caligula's Horse release video for new single Slow Violence

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have released a video for their brand new single Slow Violence. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Rise Radiant, which will be released by InsideOut Music on May 22. You ca watch the video in full below.

“Our goal with Slow Violence was to create something more stripped back and minimal musically speaking, letting the guy’s performances speak for themselves," says vocalist Jim Grey. "The result was something full of energy and with a powerful message that we’re all really proud of, and the hectic music video ended up capturing that explosive vibe perfectly.

"The idea for the themes in Slow Violence came out of my own frustrations with very visible hypocrisy in the face of a desperate need for change, and a youth that is crying out for unity in crisis. Slow Violence expresses that frustration along with the unifying message that one way or another, all are inevitably made equal.”

Rise Radiant has been produced by the band's Sam Vallen and mixed by Jens Bogren and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as digital download. The formats also include 2 bonus tracks, covers of Split Enz's Message To My Girl and Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up, which also features a guest appearance by Lynsey Ward of Exploring Birdsong.