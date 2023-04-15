Caligula's Horse, A.A. Williams, Shattered Skies all announced for Radar Festival

Radar Festival, the UK's new progressive music festival, has announced its final run of bands for this year's event including Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse, post-rocker A.A. Williams, Anglo-Irish prog metallers Shattered Skies, who will be performing a farewell show, and French avant-garde prog metallers Hypno5e.

They've also announced Saturday headliners Igorrr and, as a UK Festival Exclusive, Australian metalcore band Thornhill, US mathcore legends Car Bomb, and rising homegrown talent in the forms of Heriot, Dream State, Lake Malice, and Pupil Slicer.

They join a bill that includes UK prog rockers Haken, performing a special ten-year anniversary set of their album The Mountain, US prog metallers Periphery, Sleep Token, Monuments, German post-rockers Long Distance Calling, Greek prog rockers Playgrounded, colourful German prog metallers Unprocessed and guitarists Owane and Jack Gardiner.

"Radar Festival is fully booked and we can let you in on a little secret: we have confirmed our first 2024 headliner, and are already working on the other two. More news on all that soon," says Festival co-organiser Joe James. "We are in the finishing straight now, and cannot wait until Radar Festival 2023. Tickets are selling fast and hotels are booking up, so act now to avoid disappointment!"

Radar Festival will take place at Manchester's Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse from July 28-30 next year, having moved from its original home in Guildford.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).