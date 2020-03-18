Shattered Skies premiere video for new single Born Of Solder with Prog

Prog metallers Shattered Skies have premiered the video of their brand new futuristic single Born Of Solder with Prog. The new single is released tomorrow and can be viewed in full below.

Born Of Solder has been written from the perspective of a person yearning to rid themselves of what the band refer to as "the fallible and impermanent human form", the band's latest single explores the not-so-impossible concept of replacing the human anatomy with machinery.

"It's not really a political point or trying to say it's right or wrong", says band multi-instrumentalist Ian Rockett. "I just thought it made for a cool lyrical concept that mirrors the way humanity is inevitably going in the long run, as biotechnology, AI and so on gets more and more integrated into our daily lives in the years to come."

With the reported rise in popularity of the RFID microchip in Sweden last year (along with other, smaller circles), the concept of body modification with technology is slowly breaching the realms of science fiction into actuality. Born Of Solder also warns of the potential to become obsessed with this being the way forward for humanity in general, and the dangers of seeking to convert others in a cult-like manner.

"We went for a simplistic video to showcase some of the unorthodox playing in this song," Rockett continues. "I used a lot of unusual, pick-less approaches in the guitar parts for this song, including a technique in the main riff and verse that I picked up from watching Mudvayne's bassist Ryan Martinie over the years. He has this percussive, hammering-style technique he uses on the strings that I always thought was super cool, so I used that on guitar for this track. We even gave it the working title Vodka Martinie."

Rockett continues to reveal that it's not just the lyrics of 'Born of Solder' that are inspired by the combined power of man and machine, either. The bands latest single features a guitar/bass tapping duet that was composed entirely on musical software before being translated - painstakingly - into an organic performance.

"This part made for a real challenge to physically play when it came to tracking it. We wanted something sort of 'inhuman', machine-like and glitchy... So it turned out really bizarre and complex."

