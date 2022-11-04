Haken and Periphery announced as Radar Festival headliners

UK prog rockers Haken and US prog metallers Periphery (opens in new tab) have been announced as headline acts for next year's Radar Festival, with Haken performing a special ten-year anniversary set of their album The Mountain.

Radar Festival, the UK's new progressive music festival, will take place at Manchester's BEC Arena from July 28-30 next year, having moved from it's original home in Guildford.

German post-rockers Long Distance Calling, Greek prog rockers Playgrounded, colourful German prog metallers Unprocessed and guitarists Owane and Jack Gardiner will also appear.

"It's been quite a week," exclains Festival co-organiser Joe James. "As well as our first line-up announcement, Radar has been shortlisted at the UK Festival Awards 2022 for 'Best New Festival' and 'Grassroots Festival Award' which is lovely recognition for the festival, our customers and everyone who has performed or worked at the events. We are so proud of the vibrant, contemporary event we created and it's wonderful to be recognised for that.

"Radar 2023 is a big step up for us. We're booking a huge lineup and have some big ideas for our new venue, The BEC Arena in Manchester. We are super excited to release more information about our crazy plans for the site, so keep an eye on our socials for that and further line-up drops!"

You can see a plan of how the new venue will look below, as well as a poster for next years event below.

Early bird tickets are now sold out. Weekend tickets are available at £133.75.

