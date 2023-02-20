Hypno5e share video for 13-minute epic Slow Steams Of Darkness

Cinematic prog metallers Hypno5e have shared a video for the epic 13-minute Slow Steams Of Darkness, which you can watch below.

The new track is taken from the French quartet's sixth album, Sheol, which will be released through Pelagic Records on February 24.

"For the new album, we really wanted to explore the natural link between our music and its visualisation," the band state. "Film and video are key in the way I imagine my music, and I really see them going hand in hand. I've always created the music videos for Hypno5e myself, but for Sheol, I wanted to dig deeper and really give full freedom to my visual creativity to build a totally new visual world for the album.

"So this music video for Slow Steams Of Darkness is built as part this global visual artwork around the album. Just like the previous video for Lava From The Sky, it is a poetic visual interpretation of the song. I tried to build an abstract vision of the music, an introspection of the character that we follow from song to song, video to video, in a dark, lonesome space. This time, I wanted for music video to "take its time", maintaining a slow rhythm throughout the 12 minutes, to let the song and the visuals take us in a slow visual travel.

"Slow Steams Of Darkness is the closing track from our new album Sheol, to be released next week, and the images were shot in France, Bolivia, and Armenia."

