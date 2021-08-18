Caleb Landry Jones releases new video for carousel swing of The Loon

Fresh from winning the Best Actor accolade at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood actor turned psych musician Caleb Landry Jones has released an eye-popping video for his new single The Loon, which you can watch in. all its carousel-swing glory below.

The track is taken from Landry Jones' upcoming album Gadzooks Vol 1, which will be released through Sacred Bones Records on September 24. You can check out the new album art and tracklisting below.

Jones wrote the new album just a few months after recording his 2020 solo album The Mother Stone in Albuquerque, New Mexico while filming the dystopian themed film, Finch, alongside Tom Hanks.

“I stole from what was around me, what fell out of the television, what passed below my windows, relationships, old and new," he explains. "My frustrations, desires, day dreams and fears scattered themselves throughout my writing. It is a direct response to the album before it. I felt whatever I wrote next needed to be more consistent. I knew that I wanted to put everything down on tape. I wanted the same players as before but to go further.”



Jones worked with the same cast who formed The Mother Stone, including producer Nic Jodoin, based out of the elegant Valentine Recording Studio in Los Angeles. Together, they would work 18-hour days, bringing Caleb’s vision into focus. Recording to tape, Caleb would hack away at each take, reassembling the songs like Escher diagrams.

“It's like when you're swimming in the pool and you're doing a bit of butterfly, and then that gets old after a while," he adds. "So then you start doing breaststroke, and then that gets old after a while. I think it's just a reaction from the place where we were before.”

Pre-order Gadzooks Vol 1.

(Image credit: Sacred Bones Records)

Caleb Landry Jones: Gadzooks Vol 1

1. Never Wet

2. Yesterday Will Come

3. The Loon

4. Bogie

5. Gloria

6. California

7. For A Short Time

8. A Slice of Dream

9. This Won’t Come Back