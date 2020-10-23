Caleb Landry Jones releases video for new single I'm On Top Of The World

Hollywood actor Caleb Landry Jones has released a video for his brand new single I'm On Top Of The World. The new single is a double-A side with Jug A Long Jam, both tracks newly recorded even though Jones released his solo album The Mother Stone which was released through Sacred Bones Records earlier this year. You can watch the self-directed trippy video that features notable pop culture figures, memorable viral moments, and oddball video clips, in full below.

"I heard Sgt Pepper when I was about eight," Jones told prog earlier this year of his musical infuences. "We’d drive to my grandmother’s house and this would play in the car. Me and my brother had films in our heads listening to the music. A Day In The Life was so scary and John Lennon’s voice occupied my head for years. I heard The White Album in my 20s, that definitely used all the crazy notes that you shouldn’t.

"I was in my 20s living in Los Angeles and my girlfriend played me The Madcap Laughs and that affected me greatly. When I heard Syd Barrett I felt he was giving me a big pat on the back to keep going in the direction I was headed. He’s a really important role model to me."



In conjunction with the new single, 64 hand-made unique art pieces are being sold at the Sacred Bones website. The works were created by Jones with his partner Katya Zvereva during lockdown on his Texas farm using mixed-mediums - examples below. They are all individually signed and numbered by the artists. Those who purchase will receive a random piece and an instant digital download of I’m On Top Of The World b/w Jug A Long Jam.