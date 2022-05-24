Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce European stadium tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a run of European stadium shows. The tour is scheduled to kick off at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on April 28, 2023, and climax at the Monza Racing Circuit in Italy on July 25.

More dates are to be announced in The UK and in Belgium, and the European dates will be preceded by a string of as-yet-unannounced US arena dates.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," says Springsteen. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond."

The dates will be the first for the E Street Band since the 14-month tour celebrating 1980 album The River concluded in Australia in February 2017. The touring line-up will include longstanding band members Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Max Weinberg and Stevie Van Zandt, alongside Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

For ticket details, visit the Bruce Springsteen website.

Bruce Springsteen European Tour 2023

Apr 28: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic, Spain

May 05: Dublin RDS Arena , Ireland

May 07: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

May 13: Paris La Défense Arena, France

May 18: Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani, Italy

May 21: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

May 25: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, The Netherlands

Jun 11: Landgraaf Megaland, The Netherlands

Jun 13: Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund Switzerland

Jun 21: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 26: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 30: Oslo Voldsløkka, Norway

Jul 11: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Copenhagen Parken, Denmark

Jul 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 18: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 25: Monza Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza, Italy