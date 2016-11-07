Bring Me The Horizon to tour US with Underoath, Beartooth

Bring Me The Horizon have announced their 2017 American Nightmare tour with Underoath and Beartooth.

The Sheffield outfit will hit the road with the two bands in March, kicking off the run at Houston’s Revention Music Center in Texas on March 10 and wrapping up in Las Vegas’ Joint on April 8.

Bring Me The Horizon recently released their cinematic video for their song Oh No, lifted from their latest album, That’s The Spirit.

Frontman Oli Sykes said: “This is the first video I’ve took a step back from creatively and let the director take full control. At first, I was apprehensive but when it all came together I was psyched on it.

“It’s got a good balance of humour and meaning, and it’s a video that leaves you with a lot of questions.”

Underoath reunited earlier this year after they’d split in 2013. They also recently announced their Rebirth UK and Ireland tour next May, where they’ll showcase their albums They’re Only Chasing Safety and Define The Great Line back-to-back.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring the UK before heading to mainland Europe.

Mar 10: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Mar 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Mar 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Mar 14: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Mar 17: Montreal Stade Uniprix, QC

Mar 18: Lowell Tsongas Center, MA

Mar 20: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 22: Philadelphia The Liacouras Center, PA

Mar 24: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Mar 27: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Mar 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Mar 29: Broomfield 1STBANK Center, CO

Apr 01: Seattle Wamu Theater, WA

Apr 03: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Apr 06: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA

Apr 07 Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Apr 08: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark

Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

