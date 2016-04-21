Underoath aim to make their reunion permanent

Underoath say they are hopeful that their comeback will result in further tours and albums.

The band split in 2013 and late last year hinted at a return, which resulted in a number of North American tour dates this year.

But while frontmen Spencer Chamberlain and Aaron Gillespie aren’t revealing any firm plans, they are hopeful the reunion will be permanent.

Chamberlain says the band were so tied to tight schedules before their split that it made them walk away from the industry.

He tells Alternative Press: “We wouldn’t have got back together just to do a tour, I want to make that clear to everyone. Underoath is not back to just rake in a bunch of money and go, ‘Peace out.’

“We decided that we’re a family. There’s no point to put an end to something, unless a member is dead or something like that has happened. Underoath is back together? Yes. Will there be more tours Probably, absolutely, 100% in my mind.

“Will there be more records? I would hope so. But right now we’re focused on this tour, being a family, getting along and taking it day by day.

“We will tour when it makes sense for everyone, including our fans.”

Gillespie adds: “We burned out. We were touring 10 months a year. The rebirthed Underoath, you will see three months a year, a month a year maybe.”

Underoath uploaded a video of their comeback show – which took place in Tampa, Florida, on March 13 – to YouTube.

Apr 21: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Apr 22: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Apr 23: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 24: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 24-25: Montebello Amnesia Rock Fest, QC