Underoath confirm UK and Ireland Rebirth tour

Underoath have confirmed 10 lives dates across the UK and Ireland.

They’ll hit the road in May 2017 on the Rebirth Tour after reuniting earlier this year following their split in 2013 – where they’ll showcase two of their best-loved albums.

Frontman Spencer Chamberlain reports: “I’m so excited to come back to the UK, playing They’re Only Chasing Safety and Define The Great Line back-to-back every night.

“I never thought in a million years we’d get this band back together with the lineup from those records. We can’t wait to hang out with everyone and play some rock shows.”

Their comeback earlier this year sparked a run of North American dates. “We wouldn’t have got back together just to do a tour, I want to make that clear to everyone,” Chamberlain said. “Underoath is not back to just rake in a bunch of money and go, ‘Peace out.’

“We decided that we’re a family. There’s no point to put an end to something, unless a member is dead or something like that has happened. Underoath is back together? Yes. Will there be more tours Probably, absolutely, 100% in my mind.

“Will there be more records? I would hope so. But right now we’re focused on this tour, being a family, getting along and taking it day by day.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on November 4.

May 01: Manchester O2 Ritz

May 02: Dublin Academy, Ireland

May 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 04: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

May 05: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

May 08: Leeds Beckett University, UK

May 09: London O2 Forum, UK

May 10: Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, UK

May 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

