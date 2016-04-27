Bring Me The Horizon ponder orchestra tour

Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish says he’d love to take the band’s orchestra show on a big city tour.

The Sheffield metal heroes performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 22 with a full orchestra. Funds raised at the show were donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust. The Royal Albert Hall performance is available to pre-order on a range of formats, set for release on September 1.

And keyboard player Fish says BMTH have discussed making it more than just a one-off.

He tells Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify: “I’ve got this mad idea that we want to take it on tour, but I don’t know whether it could ever happen. Our booking agent the other day said, ‘Imagine doing this at Sydney Opera House.’

“I guess you just hire a local orchestra because the score is written. You rock up and just do it. It seems almost a bit of a shame to go to all this effort for months and months for just one night.

“In the back of my mind I’m thinking maybe we’ll get a chance later on in the year or next year to do a select handful of big cities with a big orchestra. It would be so cool to do these crazy venues like Sydney Opera House.”

BMTH are on tour in support of latest album That’s The Spirit, with dates currently booked into November.

Metal Hammer: In Residence is available on Spotify now, and includes interviews with Iron Maiden, Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon and Sixx AM. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

