Bring Me The Horizon plan live DVD

Bring Me The Horizon are planning to record their upcoming London show for release on DVD.

The band will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on April 22, complete with full orchestra, in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The recording is to be entitled Bring Me The Horizon: Live At The Royal Albert Hall, and it’s set for release on September 1. It can be pre-ordered now.

Oli Sykes and co are continuing to tour on the back of fifth album That’s The Spirit, which was released in September. They play across Europe before the London show, then head to North America, before returning to the UK in October. They’ll also appear at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Exeter on May 28-29.

Apr 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Apr 06: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Apr 07: Mannheim Alte Feuerwache, Germany

Apr 08: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Apr 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 12: Cenon Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Apr 13: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Apr 14: Paris Zenith De Paris, France

Apr 22: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 20: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 04: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 06: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

May 07: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

May 08: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 09: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

May 12: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

May 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

May 19: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

May 20: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 21: St. Louis KPNT Pointfest, MO

May 22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 28-29: Exeter BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, UK

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08-11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 12: Landgraaf Pinpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23-25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jun 25-Jul 02: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 30-Jul 02: Seinajoki Provinssi Rock Festival, Finland

Jul 01: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 07-09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 13-16: Tonsberg Slottsfjell, Norway

Jul 14-16: Kostrzyn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Aug 10-17:Budapest Sziget Fesztival, Hungary

Sep 14: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Sep 16: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Sep 17: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 20: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 25: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Oct 31: Greenwich O2 Arena, UK

Nov 02: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 05: London O2

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena

Nov 08: Manchester Arena

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro