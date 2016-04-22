Iron Maiden, BMTH, Ghost and more on Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify!

We told you something big was coming, and now we’ve arrived. Metal Hammer: In Residence is coming to Spotify for a brand new show, and we’re packing four world exclusive interviews, plus brand new bands, huge tracks and more!

Join Editor-In-Chief Alexander Milas, Deputy Editor Merlin Alderslade and Online Editor Luke Morton as we bring you an exclusive interview with Iron Maiden legends Steve Harris and Nicko McBrain backstage on the Book Of Souls World Tour, a special talk with Bring Me The Horizon about tonight’s epic, history-making Royal Albert Hall Show and chats with Grammy-smashing ghouls Ghost and Sixx AM and Motley Crue legend, Nikki Sixx!

“Metal Hammer is always growing and looking at new ways to bring you all the very best in heavy music,” says Merlin. “Via our new partnership with Spotify, In Residence will be packing world exclusive interviews with the world’s biggest names, plus killer new bands, exclusive track debuts and, y’know, us three schmucks. Get your asses ready: this is gonna be wild.”

The first ever heavy music-oriented In Residence show on Spotify, we’ll be beaming at you each and every month with the biggest names in rock and metal. Join us.

To listen to and download Metal Hammer: In Residence, get onto the link below. Go on!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO METAL HAMMER: IN RESIDENCE EPISODE ONE