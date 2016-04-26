Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain would love to play a month-long UK tour

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain says he’d love to see the band play a month-long UK leg of their The Book Of Souls tour.
The world tour in support of latest album The Book Of Souls currently only includes one UK date – a headline appearance at Download. And McBrain says if it was up to him, he’d add many more shows in the metal giants’ home country.
He tells Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify: “I’d like to see us do some more Book Of Souls tour later on, whether it’s this year or whenever.
“We’re doing one British date. Personally, if it was up to me, I’d like to go back and do a month in England in all the old places we used to play…if we could get the show in. We wouldn’t condense the show because it’s majestic. It’s the best stage show we’ve ever put together in my opinion.”
McBrain adds that he would be happy for Maiden to bring in a new drummer if he was ever unable to carry on playing.
He says: “If I can’t play, if my hands or arms don’t work any more, then I’ll pass the sticks on to someone else.
“There’s too much great music in this band for them not to carry on if I couldn’t do it. I’m not saying that could happen, but I’m not an idiot. I know what my capabilities are and I would never be a parody of myself.”
Despite the Book Of Souls tour having months still to run, McBrain is already excited about the prospect of recording a 17th album.
“We’re a funny breed as a band,” he says. “We have a plan but it doesn’t really take much to put it together. We’ve talked about doing another album, I’d love to do another record.
“In terms of the future, let’s get over this first six months and see where we’re all at after that.”
Metal Hammer: In Residence is available on Spotify now, and includes interviews with Iron Maiden, Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon and Sixx AM. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China
Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand
May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand
May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 14: Perth Arena, Australia
May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa
May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa
May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany