Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain would love to play a month-long UK tour

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain says he’d love to see the band play a month-long UK leg of their The Book Of Souls tour.

The world tour in support of latest album The Book Of Souls currently only includes one UK date – a headline appearance at Download. And McBrain says if it was up to him, he’d add many more shows in the metal giants’ home country.

He tells Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify: “I’d like to see us do some more Book Of Souls tour later on, whether it’s this year or whenever.

“We’re doing one British date. Personally, if it was up to me, I’d like to go back and do a month in England in all the old places we used to play…if we could get the show in. We wouldn’t condense the show because it’s majestic. It’s the best stage show we’ve ever put together in my opinion.”

McBrain adds that he would be happy for Maiden to bring in a new drummer if he was ever unable to carry on playing.

He says: “If I can’t play, if my hands or arms don’t work any more, then I’ll pass the sticks on to someone else.

“There’s too much great music in this band for them not to carry on if I couldn’t do it. I’m not saying that could happen, but I’m not an idiot. I know what my capabilities are and I would never be a parody of myself.”

Despite the Book Of Souls tour having months still to run, McBrain is already excited about the prospect of recording a 17th album.

“We’re a funny breed as a band,” he says. “We have a plan but it doesn’t really take much to put it together. We’ve talked about doing another album, I’d love to do another record.

“In terms of the future, let’s get over this first six months and see where we’re all at after that.”

Metal Hammer: In Residence is available on Spotify now, and includes interviews with Iron Maiden, Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon and Sixx AM. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Iron Maiden share Ed Force One cockpit video