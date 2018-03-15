Brian Eno reveals Music For Installations box set

Brian Eno has announced that he’ll release a box set titled Music For Installations later this year.

The package will launch on May 4 via UMC as a standard 6CD set, on 6CD super deluxe limited edition numbered box set, and as a 9LP super deluxe edition vinyl set.

The collection features new, rare and previously unreleased tracks – all of which will be available on vinyl for the first time.

The material covers the period from 1986 to the present day.

Eno is known for his visual experiments with light and video, with his work shown around the world, including at the Venice Biennale, the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Beijing’s Ritan Park and the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Eno says: “If you think of music as a moving, changing form, and painting as a still form, what I’m trying to do is make very still music and paintings that move.

“I’m trying to find in both of those forms, the space in between the traditional concept of music and the traditional concept of painting.”

The packaging has been designed by Eno’s long-time collaborator Nick Robertson, with each version including a 64-page booklet featuring rare and unseen exhibition photographs and a new essay written by Eno himself.

Find a packshot of the box set below, along with a list of the contents.

Music From Installations (previously unreleased)

Kazakhstan

Premiered at the Asif Khan-designed installation ‘We Are Energy’ in the UK Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.

The Ritan Bells

Premiered at an installation by Eno at Ritan Park in Beijing, China as part of the British Council’s ‘Sound in the City’ series, 2005.

Five Light Paintings

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Pictures Of Venice’ at the Gallerie Cavallino, in Venice, Italy, 1985.

Flower Bells

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Light Music’ at the Castello Svevo in Bari, Italy, 2017.

77 Million Paintings (previously unreleased)

77 Million Paintings

Premiered at the inaugural exhibition of ‘77 Million Paintings’ at La Foret Museum Tokyo, Japan, 2006.

Lightness - Music For The Marble Palace (previously only available as a limited-run CD, via Enostore only)

Atmospheric Lightness

Chamber Lightness

Premiered at the Eno installation ‘Lightness in the Marble Palace’ at The State Russian Museum in St Petersburg, Russia, 1997.

I Dormienti’ / ‘Kite Stories’ (previously only available as separate limited run CDs, via Enostore only)

I Dormienti

Premiered at an eponymous installation by the Italian sculptor Mimmo Paladino at The Undercroft of The Roundhouse in London, 1999.

Kites I

Kites II

Kites III

Premiered at an installation by Brian Eno at the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki, Finland, 1999.

Making Space’ (limited-run CD previously only available at Eno installations and on the Lumen website)

Needle Click

Light Legs

Flora and Fauna/Gleise 581d

New Moons

Vanadium

All The Stars Were Out

Hopeful Timean Intersect

World Without Wind

Delightful Universe (seen from above)

Compiled by Eno for sale exclusively at his installations, this was first made available while guest artistic director of the Brighton Festival, 2010.

Music For Future Installations (previously unreleased)

Unnoticed Planet Liquidambar Sour Evening (Complex Heaven 3) Surbahar Sleeping Music

