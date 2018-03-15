That Joe Payne announces UK acoustic show

That Joe Payne has announced a special acoustic performance which will take place later this year.

He’ll take to the stage at The Picturedrome, Northampton, on the afternoon of May 27. It’s been organised to thank fans who bought tickets for his concert at the venue on March 2 but were unable to make it due to the atrocious weather conditions across the UK.

Anyone with an unused ticket from March 2 will be allowed free entry, while the remaining 100 tickets are now on sale via SeeTickets.

Payne says: “I felt so gutted for my fans when the snow hit two weeks ago. So many people had spent money on tickets and hotels and how awful for them that they had to surrender to the weather.

“At least they stayed safe in their homes, which is the most important thing.

“As my own way of thanking the people who committed to attending the original launch show, I have decided to host an Acoustic Showcase – a matinee performance where I’ll be performing a bunch of songs from my wide catalogue with special guests.”

One of the guests confirmed is Nikitas Kissonas who was behind the Methexis project and the album Suiciety which Payne guested on back in 2015. Kissonas will also join Payne for part of his set, and will perform a support slot to promote his new album Topos.

Further guests will be announced in due course.

The former vocalist of The Enid launched his new solo track I Need A Change earlier this month, which was backed by Moonlit Love. Both tracks can be listened to below and can be purchased through Payne’s website.

