Bowling For Soup Erik at work on solo album

Bowling For Soup bassist Erik Chandler will release his debut solo album in 2016, he’s confirmed.

Chandler has launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help fund the record, with a range of packages available for pledgers.

He says: “This has been, and continues to be, one of the coolest musical ventures I’ve ever undertaken and I’d like to share the progress with all of you.

“As we go along through the final phase I’ll be uploading videos to keep you up to date with the developments as they happen. I’m also offering some great exclusive items that you won’t be able to get anywhere but here. So, thanks to everyone for your support and let’s get to making this album a reality.”

Bowling For Soup set off on a 15-date UK tour in February.