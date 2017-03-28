Body Count: Watch hard-hitting video for Black Hoodie

Body Count have released a video for their track Black Hoodie.

It features on the band’s upcoming album Bloodlust, which is out on March 31 (Friday) and follows the promo for No Lives Matter.

Black Hoodie focuses on police brutality and racial profiling, with mainman Ice-T previously saying on his Final level podcast: “The last verse of that song I explain that this happens every day and nobody marches and it never makes the news.”

Speaking about the decision to launch new material now, Ice-T said: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is now available for pre-order. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Body Count Bloodlust tracklist

Civil War (ft Dave Mustaine) The Ski Mask Way This Is Why We Ride All Love Is Lost (ft Max Cavalera) Raining In Blood/Postmortem 2017 God, Please Believe Me Walk With Me (ft Randy Blythe) Here I Go Again No Lives Matter Bloodlust Black Hoodie

