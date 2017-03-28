Damnation 2017: Nordic Giants, Warning for 2017 bill

The UK’s Damnation Festival has announced the first four bands for this year’s bill.

The event will take place on November 4 at Leeds University Union – and the first artists to be revealed are Nordic Giants, Warning, Dying Fetus and Gatekeeper.

Warning vocalist and guitarist Patrick Walker says: “I’m happy to be able to announce that we’ll be performing a sole UK-exclusive date at Damnation Festival.

“Following the regrouping of the band this year, I was determined to play one show in England and I am particularly delighted to be able to bring Warning to Leeds in November.

“As a performer, this festival has always been a privilege to be a part of, offering something unique to both audiences and artists, and always imbued with an unusual degree of kindness, generosity and warmth by the fans and the festival team.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to play our Watching From A Distance album – if for just this once in the UK, at Damnation.”

Dying Fetus frontman John Gallagher adds: “We are ready to bring some brutality to Damnation Festival this year with some songs off our new album along with the classics. See you in the pit!”

And Gatekeeper report: “We are excited to come over to the UK and very fortunate to have our debut at Damnation Festival.

“People having been begging us to come over and we can’t think of a better first appearance than at Damnation Festival.”

A further 23 bands are still to be confirmed, while tickets priced at £40 are available from the festival’s website and LeedsTickets.

