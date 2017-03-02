Body Count preview every Bloodlust track

Body Count’s Ice-T has teased every track from the band’s upcoming album Bloodlust.

It’ll be released on March 31, with Ice-T playing snippets of all songs and explaining the background behind them on his Final Level podcast.

Bloodlust features guest contributions from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, and ex Sepultura and current Cavalera Conspiracy man Max Cavalera.

And introducing the album opener, Ice-T praises Mustaine for his contribution.

He says: “Civil War is the first cut on the album. It opens up with an air raid siren with Dave Mustaine from Megadeth talking. He plays the announcer on the record and he also does an incredible guitar solo.”

He continues: “Civil War is just my overview of the potential problems we’re going to have in America if we continue to go in the same direction. It’s a song written from the idea it hasn’t happened yet, but if you look at all the signs and what’s going on, this could potentially happen.

“If you listen to it and it makes you feel uneasy, maybe we can address these issues before a real civil war happens.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

Last week, Body Count released a video for the track No Lives Matter from the album, with the band planning to issue a video for every song on the record.

Speaking about the decision to launch new material now, Ice-T previously said: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is now available for pre-order.

The Bloodlust cover

Body Count Bloodlust tracklist

Civil War (ft Dave Mustaine) The Ski Mask Way This Is Why We Ride All Love Is Lost (ft Max Cavalera) Raining In Blood/Postmortem 2017 God, Please Believe Me Walk With Me (ft Randy Blythe) Here I Go Again No Lives Matter Bloodlust Black Hoodie

Body Count: Killing In The Game