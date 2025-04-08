Uncompromising American rapper Tracy Marrow, aka Ice-T, grew up on soul and R&B. Orphaned at age 12 and adopted by his aunt, he was introduced to rock music by his cousin.

Last year, Ice’s metal band Body Count released their blistering eighth album, Merciless, complete with an epic David Gilmour contribution to their reworking of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb.

The first music I remember hearing

Growing up in Summit, New Jersey, the very first music I heard was in my house with my father, listening to lots of James Brown and OG funk music. I got into dancing in high school – breaking, locking – but I wasn’t a singer or musician and I didn’t think that life would be for me.

The first song I performed live

Before I had my own songs I used to freestyle over other people’s records at parties. My first released song was The Coldest Rap, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who’d been in Prince’s band The Time. I was just walking around rapping and, because I had a perm, getting my hair done at a beauty parlour, and this guy walks in and says: “You want to make a record of that.” He took me into his studio, and this is what it turned into. That was in 1982.

The greatest album of all time

It’s between The Clones Of Dr Funkenstein, Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome and Motor Booty Affair by Parliament. In high school the scene was funk festivals and Parliament. They had horns, lots of lead guitar, fantasy – landing a mothership, and Doctor Funkenstein would come out – so it was cool. Music has a lot to do with the drugs of the time and Parliament was angel dust.

The guitar hero

Jimi Hendrix. I was listening to Spanish Castle Magic earlier. We’re all out there trying to play tight, tight, tight. When I saw Jimi’s live performances he was so unpolished: “I’m gonna go on stage and jam, you motherfuckers keep up with me.” It’s a whole different style of rock. And being a black person was important. It showed me there would be no limits to music; be whatever colour, if you’re good, people are going to have to respect you.

The singer

It’s a group, The Delfonics. I love all that old R&B stuff: The Delfonics, The Stylistics, The Dramatics, three- and four-part harmonies.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cult hero

I’ll go back to George Clinton from Parliament and Funkadelic. What I learned from him – and Ozzy Osbourne, and Lemmy – is that they’re real people and they never change. They’re gonna be that way until they die. And that’s why they’re my heroes.

The songwriter

That would be Chuck D from Public Enemy. He’s one of the most prolific rappers and his words are so important to me. There’s also Rakim, who has some of the most quotable lines like ‘The one thing I don’t need is the spotlight, because I got light.’

Public Enemy - Fight The Power (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The worst record I made

[Laughs] We tested records on the road that didn’t make it, but you ain’t heard the worst cos we didn’t put it out! I did some goofy shit, like a song for the movie Dick Tracy, that was whack. But something you might hate might be someone’s favourite shit.

My guilty pleasure

New Radicals, You Get What You Give [starts singing]. I like it when he sings high. Good music is good music and this puts a smile on my face.

New Radicals - You Get What You Give (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The best new rock band

With Body Count we meet new bands all the time on the road. My producer Will Putney has a band called Better Lovers, and I also like Fit For An Autopsy. Ilisten to hardcore shit, but none of it is similar to what we do. I’m open to collaborations as well; I didn’t know Alpha Wolf until they came to me. I liked the song [Sucks 2 Suck], and thought: “Yeah, I’ll fuck with them, they’re cool.” I liked working with Lionheart, too.

Alpha Wolf - Sucks 2 Suck (feat. Ice-T) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The last rock song I listened to

I had T.Rex and Mott The Hoople on in the car on the way here. I love All The Young Dudes [sings the chorus]. Some of the words in old songs, nowadays people would get pissed, but Bowie could get a pass, I suppose. I’d like to flip it, make it mine, but I don’t think I can, or should.

My 'in the mood for love' song

Anything by Keith Sweat. This’ll get someone pregnant. Don’t put Public Enemy album on when you’re trying to make out with a chick.

The song that makes me cry

Nothing. I haven’t cried since my dog Spartacus passed away, five, six years ago. I didn’t even know I had tear glands, I hadn’t cried in so long. Being an orphan and growing up on my own, I learned to delete those emotions because it didn’t matter. I had to learn to suck it up.

The song I want played at my funeral

I really don’t know, but I asked to be buried face down so the world can kiss my ass. I hate funerals, I just want to be cremated and disappear. [Bowie’s Ashes To Ashes is suggested] ‘Ashes to ashes, funk to funky,’ I don’t mind that.

Merciless is out now via Century Media.