Bluetooth earbuds for less than $10? Yup, it's possible thanks to this Walmart deal

By Merlin Alderslade
published

These JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds are available for less than ten bucks thanks to Walmart's Cyber Weekend deals

JLab ear phones
(Image credit: JLab/Walmart)

If you've been keeping an eye on our best music deals over Black Friday weekend, you may have already treated yourself to a new pair of headphones. If, however, you're either on a super-tight budget, or simply want a cheap back-up pair to call on in the event of a headphone-related emergency, we've managed to find a pair of JLab Go Air Pops bluetooth ear buds for less than $10, thanks to Walmart, who have them on sale for just $9.88, down from $24.88

Earlier this year, our buddies at Tech Radar gave these exact in-ear headphones a very good review, noting that while they weren't necessarily the flashiest or most high-end models on the market, for their price bracket, you were getting very solid sound, great battery life and a decent level of on-ear functionality. That was before this Walmart Black Friday discount down to $9.88 too, making this far more than a 'throwaway' purchase. We've struggled to find a better pair of in-ears for twice this price, let along for less than $10.

Walmart have plenty of other Black Friday/Cyber Weekend sales on, too, as well as a new range of Cyber Monday deals about to drop, so don't forget to have a good trawl through their deals (opens in new tab)to see anything else you might fancy. Personally, we're also big fans of these discounted Stranger Things Pop Vinyl figures.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 