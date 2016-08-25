Devin Townsend wanted 'to vomit' after giving studio control

Devin Townsend says he thought he was “going to vomit” after he let his production team take control of his new album Transcendence.

The multi-instrumentalist admits the studio were “all bummed out” after he kept picking holes in their work – so he decided to hand over the reigns and let them put their own finishing touches on the follow-up to 2014’s Z2.

He tells Metal Hammer: “I realised that I had people around me, this amazing team, that were better than I was at certain things, but I’d never really utilised them before.

“This whole thing came at the last minute. We’d made the record, but it didn’t sound like one of my things. I said, ‘We need to add more echo – more symphony.’

“The mixing engineer, the mastering engineer and the label privately sent me emails going, ‘What are you doing to this record? It’s starting to sound like another one of your wall-of-sound things.’

“I said, ‘No, it sounds right! Now I dig it!’ – but now they were all bummed out that I was changing it. So I said, ‘I want you guys to make it sound how you think it should sound.’”

Townsend adds: “When they sent it to the label, I thought I was going to vomit. But it’s good to have some variation, right? And now I really dig this record.”

He recently explained how allowing the songwriting sessions to become more organic helped ideas flow on Transcendence. The record launches on September 2 and is now available for pre-order in various formats.

Transcendence album artwork

Devin Townsend Project Transcendence tracklist

Truth Stormbending Failure Secret Sciences Higher Stars Transcendence Offer Your Light From The Heart Transdermal Celebration

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

