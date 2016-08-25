Esben And The Witch premiere new track Sylvan

Esben And The Witch have premiered their new track Sylvan exclusively with TeamRock.

The 13-minute song features on the band’s upcoming fourth album titled Older Terrors, which will be released on November 4 via Season Of Mist.

The band say of the track: “We wanted to paint a picture of a forest in flames – of wild destruction, spectacular and terrifying. The calm amidst the ancient pines shattered by an insatiable desire, all-consuming, all-devouring and with a raging intensity so fierce it can set anything on fire.

“Ultimately, as the flames engulf the trees, it is a song about searching for meaning and even beauty in a burning world.”

Rachel Davies, Thomas Fisher and Daniel Copeman’s last studio album was 2014’s A New Nature, with the new record spanning four tracks which were inspired by the “awe and terror” of the band’s journey since the release of their debut album Violet Cries in 2011.

Esben And The Witch add: “Older Terrors was written and recorded over the course of a year in Berlin, our adopted home. We’ve spent eight years getting here, sweating on stages, holed up in studios and exploring all that which inspires awe and terror.

“The album features four tracks. In this digital age of music we wanted to create a collection that worked together but could also be separated, each track standing alone, carving its own path and telling its own tale.

“This record is dedicated to the sublime. To Edward Young’s Night Thoughts, John Martin’s apocalyptic visions, Caspar David Friedrich’s forays into the forest and to the sparks of light that glimmer in times of utter darkness.”

Older Terrors is available for pre-order from the Season Of Mist online store.

The Older Terrors cover art

Esben And The Witch Older Terrors tracklist