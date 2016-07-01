Blue October to tour UK

Blue October have announced a short UK tour in support of eighth album Home, which was released last month.

They’ll play four shows in England in September, with tickets on sale as of 10am today (July 1).

Frontman Justin Furstenfeld says: “Our last album, Sway, was about finding inner peace and learning to live in a healthy way.

“Home is about what we do with our time on Earth – how we’re going to utilise that time in a positive way and make it the best we possibly can by bettering ourselves.”

Blue October: Home UK tour 2016

Sep 19: Birmingham O2 Institute

Sep 20: Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 21: London O2 Islington Academy

Sep 22: London O2 Islington Academy

Blue October: Home album review