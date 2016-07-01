Blue October to tour UK

Blue October have announced a short UK tour in support of eighth album Home, which was released last month.
They’ll play four shows in England in September, with tickets on sale as of 10am today (July 1).
Frontman Justin Furstenfeld says: “Our last album, Sway, was about finding inner peace and learning to live in a healthy way.
“Home is about what we do with our time on Earth – how we’re going to utilise that time in a positive way and make it the best we possibly can by bettering ourselves.”
- Parents rejoice – it's fine to let your toddlers listen to metal
- Marillion reveal final FEAR tracklist
- Shortest track on new Tool album is '12 minutes long'
- Apple want to stop you filming gigs
Blue October: Home UK tour 2016
Sep 19: Birmingham O2 Institute
Sep 20: Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 21: London O2 Islington Academy
Sep 22: London O2 Islington Academy