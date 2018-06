Norwegian prog metallers Circus Maximus will headline a night of progressive music at London’s Underworld this Saturday, August 27. The band released their fourth album, Havoc, through Frontiers Records in March. It was their first release since 2012’s Nine album.

Support comes from fellow prog metallers Gabriel, Memoreve (formed of ex-members of Power Quest and Dreamcatcher) and Looking For Droids.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.