Blood Command release new video for (The World Covered In) Purple Shrouds

Norwegian purveyors of deathpop Blood Command are premiering their new video for (The World Covered In) Purple Shrouds exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from their third album Cult Drugs, their first full-length with Karina Ljone replacing Silje Tombre on vocals.

“It was so good to start fresh with someone and just make music together,” guitarist Yngve Anderson previously told Metal Hammer. “Also, her beautiful and raw voice. She was perfect for us and the next logical step for our songs.”

Speaking to Hammer about Cult Drugs’ inspirations, Yngve said they listened to a lot of “synth-oriented music” like Depeche Mode, The Prodigy and New Order, alongside punk bands from San Diego connected to Swami and Three One G Records.

“We widened our influences and we listened to Miles Davis, commercial hip hop and R’n’B,” Yngve told Hammer. “We attended obscure underground rave parties just to taste something new.”

Blood Command’s latest album Cult Drugs is out now and available on iTunes.

