Blink-182 release Rabbit Hole video

Blink-182 have launched a lyric video for their track Rabbit Hole.

It’s taken from upcoming album California – their first with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge following his acrimonious departure last year.

Despite that, DeLonge insisted last month that he still had a future with the band, adding: “For now we are busy doing separate things.”

But Mark Hoppus later denied his former colleague’s claim that the pair had been in touch, saying: “I haven’t even spoken to Tom in a year and half.” He added that a reunion was something “so far down the road to even be a possibility.”

California is released on July 1.

Blink-182 California tracklist

Cynical Bored To Death She’s Out Of Her Mind Los Angeles Sober Built This Pool No Future Home Is Such A Lonely Place Kings Of The Weekend Teenage Satellites Left Alone Rabbit Hole San Diego The Only Thing That Matters California Brohemian Rhapsody

Mark Hoppus: Blink-182 never considered calling it quits