Blink-182 release Rabbit Hole video

Blink-182 have launched a lyric video for their track Rabbit Hole.
It’s taken from upcoming album California – their first with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge following his acrimonious departure last year.
Despite that, DeLonge insisted last month that he still had a future with the band, adding: “For now we are busy doing separate things.”
But Mark Hoppus later denied his former colleague’s claim that the pair had been in touch, saying: “I haven’t even spoken to Tom in a year and half.” He added that a reunion was something “so far down the road to even be a possibility.”
California is released on July 1.
Blink-182 California tracklist
- Cynical
- Bored To Death
- She’s Out Of Her Mind
- Los Angeles
- Sober
- Built This Pool
- No Future
- Home Is Such A Lonely Place
- Kings Of The Weekend
- Teenage Satellites
- Left Alone
- Rabbit Hole
- San Diego
- The Only Thing That Matters
- California
- Brohemian Rhapsody