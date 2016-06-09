Trending

Blink-182 release Rabbit Hole video

By Louder  

View lyric video for Blink-182 track Rabbit Hole, from upcoming album California

Blink-182 have launched a lyric video for their track Rabbit Hole.

It’s taken from upcoming album California – their first with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge following his acrimonious departure last year.

Despite that, DeLonge insisted last month that he still had a future with the band, adding: “For now we are busy doing separate things.”

But Mark Hoppus later denied his former colleague’s claim that the pair had been in touch, saying: “I haven’t even spoken to Tom in a year and half.” He added that a reunion was something “so far down the road to even be a possibility.”

California is released on July 1.

  1. Cynical
  2. Bored To Death
  3. She’s Out Of Her Mind
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Sober
  6. Built This Pool
  7. No Future
  8. Home Is Such A Lonely Place
  9. Kings Of The Weekend
  10. Teenage Satellites
  11. Left Alone
  12. Rabbit Hole
  13. San Diego
  14. The Only Thing That Matters
  15. California
  16. Brohemian Rhapsody

