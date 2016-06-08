Motorhead archive album unlikely, says Mikkey Dee

Mikkey Dee says upcoming Motorhead live DVD Clean Your Clock is almost certainly the last word from the band, because they don’t have much unreleased material in their archive.

The concert film was shot in Germany last year, just weeks before the death of mainman Lemmy at the age of 70. The tour was in support of their final studio album Bad Magic.

Drummer Dee tells MetalPaths: “Motorhead did not record demo songs, so almost everything has been released.

“We experimented by composing the music while we were recording, for a spontaneous feel. We did it all right at the spot.

“Lemmy was easy to work with in the studio – he’d write his lyrics after the music was arranged. Unusually, this time around he was first in the studio and the last to leave.”

He describes the tour as “business as usual” despite the surrounding health issues suffered by both Lemmy and guitarist Phil Campbell.

Dee continues: “There’s just something about getting together on stage with the fans, lights, volume and excitement of the fans that kept us going. We felt always so supported.”

He believes Lemmy’s friends and family remain in shock at his death, and says: “We had tour dates already planned for 2016, and even considered filming more shows. Lemmy was giving 100% all the way.”

The frontman’s archive does include recordings for an unreleased solo album entitled Lemmy & Friends, begun in 2005 but never completed.

Dee is currently touring with the Scorpions, and won’t discuss his plans beyond that role. Lemmy’s life will be celebrated at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London on June 13, when Dee, Campbell and Saxon will perform a tribute set. Clean Your Clock is released on June 10.

Motorhead: Clean Your Clock tracklist

Bomber Stay Clean Metropolis When The Sky Comes Looking For You Over The Top (Guitar Solo) The Chase Is Better Than The Catch Lost Woman Blues Rock It Dr. Rock Just ‘Cos You Got The Power No Class Ace Of Spades Whorehouse Blues Overkill

Lemmy heroin warning revealed after 22 years