Axl Rose presents new material to Guns N' Roses bandmates

Axl Rose says he’s presented his Guns N’ Roses bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan with new material.

The GNR frontman also hints he might collaborate with his current AC/DC colleague Angus Young. The band hired him to replace Brian Johnson in April, after the singer was advised by doctors to stop performing or risk total hearing loss.

Axl says: “We are working on new stuff. I got a lot of stuff together and I played some stuff for Slash and Duff and they liked it, they might be on it…we don’t know. Angus and I are talking about working together.”

The vocalist also discussed his chemistry with Angus Young, saying he felt “protective” of him.

He adds: “It’s great. I can’t really explain it. I feel protective, like I do not want to let this guy down, more than almost anybody I’ve ever met – and I don’t know why.

“He’s very responsive to me. And they said they hadn’t seen him this happy, they hadn’t seen him moving around between songs as much before. So that’s kind of a neat thing between musicians.”

AC/DC and Rose are currently touring in support of their latest album Rock Or Bust. Guns N’ Roses hit the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour later this month.

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

