Blink-182’s Hoppus denies contact with DeLonge

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has denied claims by the band’s estranged frontman Tom DeLonge that the pair recently met.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, DeLonge – who split with the band last year – insisted he still had a future with Blink and claimed he had spoken with Hoppus over the last few days.

But Hoppus says he actually hasn’t had contact with DeLonge in 18 months.

The bassist tells Kevin Kline Live (via Rolling Stone): “I haven’t even spoken to Tom in a year and a half.”

And when asked if working with DeLonge at some point in the future was on the cards, Hoppus responds: “That is something so far down the road to even be a possibility.

“His post came as a surprise to me. I’ll never say never to anything, but this is what Blink-182 is right now, and we’re in a really good spot and really excited about things.”

DeLonge was replaced in the lineup by Alkaline Trio mainman Matt Skiba. The new-look Blink-182 will release their first album with Skiba, California, on July 1. It’s available for pre-order.

Blink-182 California tracklist