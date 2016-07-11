Blink-182 No.1 in US and UK with California

Blink-182 have hit the number one spot on the US and UK album charts with California – their first album to feature Matt Skiba.

It’s the first time they’ve reached the American top spot since 2001’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket – and first time ever in Britain.

Billboard reports that the US sales figures of 186,000 units mark the third-largest week for a rock album this year, and Blink’s best-selling seven-day period since 2003.

Mark Hoppus last week told Spin: “I think people take Blink more seriously now than they did before. People wrote us off as this joke band – but the people who listened to Blink knew that we were silly and whatever, but we wrote songs about divorce and suicide and depression.

“I still feel like we’re the underdogs, but I feel like people respect us now. People might not like our band or love our music, but I think people respect the fact that we’ve been doing this for 25 years.”

California was written after the band split with Tom DeLonge last year. He’s still talking up the prospect of a reunion in the future.

